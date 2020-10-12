A Message from NAMI San Diego to Our Community

With 100,000 lives lost to a pandemic that has permeated our daily existence in one way or another, things have changed drastically in the world. Yet, in other ways, things have stayed the same, and not in a good way.

When it comes to racism and racial trauma inflicted on the African American/Black community in this country, it feels that we have not moved at all. Racism bled through our nation for centuries and, though we may have made progress on some fronts, it is still not enough. That is evident in the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, and of many others we haven’t heard of whose stories are just as important.

Where there is no culture of honor for one another, there is no hope. At NAMI San Diego, our goal is to instill hope through our mission of Support, Education and Advocacy. And the work of this mission is needed perhaps now more than ever before.

We stand with the cause. We have always worked to be a voice for those who are suffering and misunderstood. Today, we continue that work with renewed fervor. We believe recovery is possible; we must also believe that for our nation and work to make it happen.